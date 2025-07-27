MEET48's "WEB3.0 Annual Global Idol Popularity Contest" released the countdown data for one week. As of now, it has earned a total of 48.25 million IDOLs, accounting for 1.01% of the total supply of I

PANews reported on July 27 that MEET48, the first AI-Agent and AIUGC creator and fan economy ecological community in Web3.0 focusing on the entertainment field, announced the results of the 1st Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony (WIPA) with a countdown of one week.

As of the 1st week of the WIPA countdown, a total of more than 48.25 million IDOLs were collected, accounting for 1.01% of the total supply of IDOLs, setting a historical record in the Web3 entertainment field. According to MEET48 official news, the IDOLs consumed by the time WIPA announces the final results are expected to exceed 2% of the total supply of IDOLs. According to DappRadar data, MEET48's activity Dapp has reached 145.25k transactions on the chain in the past 30 days, and the number of active user addresses UAW has reached 58.82k.

WIPA is the first pioneering attempt in the world to introduce blockchain mechanisms into the idol selection system. MEET48 and China's large youth girl group SNH48 GROUP have formed a global strategic partnership. The final vote will officially end at 4:00 UTC on August 2, 2025, and the final results will be announced on site at the AsiaWorld-Expo Arena in Hong Kong, China.

Previously, MEET48 officially announced the completion of token financing, and obtained investments from many professional institutions and individuals such as YZi Labs, Liang Xinjun, co-founder of Fosun Group, Hash Global, HashKey Capital, and Animoca. The BNB Chain Foundation also officially announced the purchase of $25,000 of MEET48's official token IDOL.

