Robert Kiyosaki recommends Bitcoin ETFs for average investors—but there’s a catch

Crypto.news
2025/07/27 23:00
For “average investors,” Robert Kiyosaki—author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad”—recommends investing in Bitcoin ETFs. However, he calls exchange-traded funds inferior to the “real” asset.

Summary
  • Kiyosaki endorses Bitcoin ETFs for average investors but stresses the value of physical assets
  • He advises sophisticated investors to hold real gold, silver, and Bitcoin over ETFs
  • Kiyosaki plans to buy more Bitcoin but warns against greed amid current market risks

Kiyosaki compared ETFs to “having a picture of a gun for personal defense,” emphasizing the limitations of paper-based currency exposure.

“I realize ETFs make investing easier for the average investor… so I do recommend ETFs for the average investor,” Kiyosaki posted on X. However, he extended caution about the fundamental differences between paper and physical asset ownership.

Physical assets preferred over paper alternatives

Kiyosaki recommended gold ETFs, silver ETFs, and Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs for typical investors. He also stressed that sophisticated investors should understand when to hold real assets versus paper representations.

“Sometimes it’s best to have real gold, silver, Bitcoin, and a gun,” he stated, drawing parallels between financial and physical security preparations.

The author’s ETF endorsement comes with the caveat that investors who “know the differences, and how to use them” are “better than average.”

Kiyosaki’s position shows his philosophy that traditional savings methods fail during monetary debasement. “Savers are Losers,” he reiterated, citing Federal Reserve money printing following the 1987 market crash, 1998 LTCM collapse, 2019 repo market seizure, COVID-19 pandemic, and Silicon Valley Bank failure.

Kiyosaki reveals intention to buy more Bitcoin

When Bitcoin surpassed $120,000, Kiyosaki revealed his intention to purchase “one more coin” while cautioning against excessive greed.

He referenced his “Pigs get fat… Hogs get slaughtered” philosophy, explaining his decision to pause accumulation until economic direction becomes clearer.

“I will not buy any more… until I know where the economy is going,” Kiyosaki wrote. Despite projecting Bitcoin could reach $200,000 to $1 million, he resisted the temptation to become a “HOG and get slaughtered.”

For newcomers, Kiyosaki suggested starting “very small… starting with a Satoshi” rather than attempting large initial purchases.

Kiyosaki noted Warren Buffett’s $350 billion cash position as evidence that investors are preparing for market opportunities. He suspected Buffett is “waiting for the world to crash… Then he will move back in and buy the best assets with cash.”

The comparison suggests that current market conditions may present both opportunities and risks that need careful timing and patience.

