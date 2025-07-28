Top cryptocurrencies to watch this week: Spark, Optimism, Sui

As the crypto bull run cools and Bitcoin trades sideways, attention is shifting to select altcoins facing key technical and fundamental catalysts.

This week, Spark (SPK), Optimism (OP), and Sui (SUI) are in the spotlight—each navigating major price swings, token unlocks, and shifting investor sentiment. Their performance could offer early signals on where the momentum in the broader market is heading next.

Spark

Spark is a leading player in the decentralized finance industry, offering a savings and lending platform. Its savings platform enables stablecoin holders to generate an annual return of about 4.5%. It has over $2.27 billion in savings, TVL. 

Its lending platform allows users to borrow stablecoins at friendly rates. It has available liquidity of over $6.4 billion and a total value locked of over $4.58 billion. Its USDS borrowing rate is 5.54%. 

Spark price has been highly volatile in the past few days. It surged by 552% from its lowest point on July 9 to its highest level last week. It has now erased some of those gains and fell by over 45% to $0.101. 

Therefore, the Spark token will be in the spotlight as investors focus on whether it will continue falling or rebound.

Spark price

Optimism

Optimism, one of the biggest players in the layer-2 industry, has been under pressure in the past few months. It has crashed from a high of $2.77 in November last year to $0.72. 

One of the main reasons for this is the increasing supply as the network continues to unlock millions of tokens a month. Its monthly unlock will occur on Wednesday, when it will release tokens worth over $23 million, representing 1.84% of the total supply. 

The daily chart shows that the Optimism price has remained under pressure this month. It was trading at $0.7265 on Sunday, lower than the descending trendline that connects the highest swings since February. 

Optimism price

Optimism price is hovering at the 100-day moving average. Therefore, the outlook is neutral, with a bearish bias. A bearish breakdown may see it drop to the lower side of the channel at $0.40.

Sui 

The Sui price has performed well over the past few weeks and is now at its highest level since May 11. This is a notable level since Sui has now formed a double-top pattern, with its upper side at $4.30 and the neckline at $2.30. A double-top is one of the most bearish patterns. 

Sui price

A likely catalyst for the Sui price will be the upcoming token unlock of tokens worth over $234 million or 1.6% of the float. It is common for a token to drop ahead of a major unlock. 

However, a move above the double-top point at $4.30 will invalidate the double-top pattern and point to more gains, potentially to last year’s high of $5.3.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

