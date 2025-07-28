Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $1.85 billion last week, the second highest weekly net inflow in history

PANews reported on July 28 that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETF recorded a weekly net inflow of $1.85 billion during last week's trading day (July 21 to July 25, Eastern Time), the second highest in history. Among them, Blackrock's ETHA had a net inflow of $1.29 billion, with a historical cumulative total of $9.35 billion; Fidelity's FETH had a net inflow of $383 million, with a cumulative total of $2.34 billion; Grayscale's ETHE had a net outflow of $42.03 million, with a cumulative net outflow of $4.29 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the ETF was $20.66 billion, accounting for 4.64% of the total market value of ETH.

