The crypto market staged a strong rebound, with overall gains across major sectors. Bitcoin climbed 0.9% to trade above $119K, recovering from recent declines and holding well below its all-time high of $123K set earlier this month. Ethereum rose 3%, reclaiming $3,900 mark and hitting a year-to-date peak. Other notable movers included BNB, which surged past $844, 6% up in the past 24 hours.

