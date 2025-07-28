ARO Network receives $2.1 million in funding to advance decentralized edge cloud

PANews reported on July 28 that according to News.Bitcoin, ARO Network recently completed a pre-seed financing of US$2.1 million to accelerate the construction of its decentralized edge cloud platform designed for peer-to-peer content delivery and artificial intelligence computing. This round of financing was led by NoLimit Holdings and Dispersion Capital, with participation from Escape Velocity, Maelstrom and several strategic angels. ARO Network transforms idle Internet bandwidth and computing power into a scalable P2P content distribution network, dedicated to providing services to global users with low latency and low cost, and actively promotes integration with ecosystems such as EigenLayer, Base, and IoTex.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.