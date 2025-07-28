H100 Group Completes Private Placement, Raising SEK 109 Million for Bitcoin Vault Strategy

PANews reported on July 28 that H100 Group announced that the company will issue up to 13.96 million new shares to qualified investors at a price of 7.82 Swedish kronor per share, raising approximately 109.19 million Swedish kronor. The pricing of this additional offering is based on the closing price of the Nordic Growth Market on July 25. Since the launch of the Bitcoin Vault strategy, the company has raised a total of approximately 1.095 billion Swedish kronor (approximately US$114 million), and the funds raised will continue to be used for related investment opportunities.

