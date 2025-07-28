Trump Media invests $300m in Bitcoin options, raising conflict of interest concerns

Trump Media and Technology Group has placed a $300 million bet on Bitcoin-related options, a move that deepens its exposure to digital assets while raising fresh concerns over potential conflicts of interest. 

The investment was first reported by Bloomberg on July 28. The company didn’t disclose full details, but the strategy appears designed to benefit from swings in Bitcoin-related securities like exchange-traded funds, crypto stocks, or convertible bonds, without directly buying more Bitcoin (BTC). 

Industry analysts suggest the timing may be connected to Trump’s influence over digital asset prices. His posts on Truth Social have previously moved markets, including one in March that pushed Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH) higher after he called for a U.S. Bitcoin reserve.

Trump’s crypto influence, timing, and ethical questions

Trump Media already holds about $2 billion in Bitcoin and related assets as part of its treasury strategy. That figure makes up roughly two-thirds of the company’s liquid holdings. By adding options, the company could gain even more if prices rise, though options also carry the risk of expiring worthless.

Analysts warn that Trump’s political role and his ability to affect market sentiment through public statements could create blurred lines between personal interest and policy. “Timing and price factors that do not exist just by having underlying assets will be added,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers.

White House spokesperson Seth Fields said in an email to Bloomberg that President Trump “has never been involved in conflicts of interest and will never be involved.” Still, others in the industry remain cautious. Nick Carter of Castle Island Ventures said Trump’s dual roles in politics and crypto-linked businesses could lead to market distortions.

Trump Media’s crypto activity supports a broader pro-crypto push that includes recent legislation like the GENIUS Act and an executive order to build a national Bitcoin reserve. But the company’s growing exposure, and its use of derivatives, puts it in a rare position among publicly traded firms.

