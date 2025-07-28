Encryption transformation of traditional businesses: hybrid innovation becomes the new main line of Web3

PANews
2025/07/28 17:00
Bware
INFRA$0.1099--%

After observing the projects that have been favored in the primary investment market recently, I found a commonality: they all tend to "hybrid innovation" and use web3's technology infra to carry the proven mature business logic of the web2 business model. For example,

lightyear moved the traditional stock ETF investment logic to Web3, Hilbert Group specialized in digital asset quantitative strategies, OkaFund made professional configuration of encrypted assets, Elysium Lab created a daily Bitcoin payment wallet, etc.

Most of these projects belong to the category of integrated innovation, which is essentially consistent with the operating logic behind some web3 projects "backdoor listing" and some US stock reserve encrypted assets involved in Crypto.

Why does this trend occur? To be honest, there are three core reasons behind it:

1) Pure native chain innovation projects encounter a ceiling. Not only is it difficult for the user scale to break through the circle, the business model is also highly dependent on Tokenomics incentives. The key is that the narrative and business design have also fallen into the dilemma of "self-entertainment", which is obviously very passive in a sluggish market with relatively scarce liquidity;

2) The "crypto-friendly" characteristics of the regulatory environment are evident. BTC and ETH ETF spot, the establishment of the GENIUS and CLARITY Acts, the FOMO entry of Wall Street financial institutions, etc., have all turned crypto assets from niche speculative targets into more mainstream financial derivatives. Undoubtedly, in this case, actively embracing the mature business model of traditional finance or actively looking for hybrid innovation directions such as web3's available technology infra will be "hot cakes";

3) Users' investment needs are also becoming more mature. Originally, crypto users often care about whether the product or protocol is decentralized and rate the project according to the strength of consensus, but with the influx of a large number of people in the mainstream web2, users actually only care about whether it is easy to use, safe, and profitable. Therefore, products with simpler experience and more direct results will have a better market.

So, what will be the next investment direction? Following this line of thought, we can make a judgment that the mainstream investment direction in the next 3-5 years may revolve around the "encryption transformation of traditional business"? :

1. A large number of "traditional business logic + encryption technology bottom layer" projects will emerge in the segmented financial markets such as investment, payment, asset management, insurance, credit reporting, supply chain finance, and cross-border trade settlement. Encryption infra will tend to be hidden in the back end, only to solve the problems of cost, efficiency, and transparency, while the front-end experience perceived by users is almost the same as that of traditional products;

2. Technical standardization and "invisibility" of infrastructure will become an important trend. The new infra supporting the integration and innovation of web3+web2 is no longer limited to the original Crypto Native category, nor does it pursue the coolness of technical concepts, but only focuses on providing reliable, efficient, and low-cost encryption technology support. "Modularization, chain abstraction, etc." are no longer the hot track that is sought after, but they will actually become the bottom layer of some eye-catching products;

3. Traditional financial institutions will turn to "active entry". It is no longer a simple purchase of coins for reserve or investment in Web3 projects, but a direct use of one's own licenses, resources, and user base to localize crypto business. For example, banks launch stablecoin payments, insurance companies issue on-chain policies, and securities firms provide crypto asset custody. Such giants will bring in larger funds and users, increase productization, and drive the industry to mature.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs recorded a total net inflow of $5.7941 million on July 30th, Eastern Time, marking the 19th consecutive
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006196-0.06%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011622-5.35%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 11:57
Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

According to a report by PANews on July 31st, according to Lookonchain, despite the continued rise in the price of $PUMP, Machi Big Brother (Taiwanese singer Huang Licheng) closed some
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003232+22.47%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 12:19
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 31, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $118K After Fed Keeps Rates Steady, ETH Trades Above $3.8K

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 31, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $118K After Fed Keeps Rates Steady, ETH Trades Above $3.8K

Crypto market is flashing mixed signals today as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged while bracing for macroeconomic headwinds. The crypto market cap is down 3.8%, yet Bitcoin has managed to hold above the key $118,000 support level despite earlier weakness, signaling cautious optimism among traders. Ethereum also remained resilient, hovering above $3,800 amid broader uncertainty fueled by looming U.S. tariffs set to kick in on August 1. While institutional activity and recent large-scale acquisitions offered brief support, the market continues to show signs of fatigue, with risk appetite tempered by global economic concerns. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Capverse
CAP$0.07989-0.89%
U Coin
U$0.01118-1.75%
Ethereum
ETH$3,859.53+1.45%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.0000607+35.24%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/31 11:37

Trending News

More

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 31, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $118K After Fed Keeps Rates Steady, ETH Trades Above $3.8K

From AMM to Order Book: Exploring the Transformation of Polymarket’s Pricing Mechanism and the Possibility of Integration with DEX

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $47.0383 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow.