BTCS Inc. increased its holdings by 14,240 ETH, bringing its total holdings to 70,028 ETH

PANews reported on July 28 that BTCS Inc., a Nasdaq-listed blockchain company, disclosed on the X platform that it has increased its holdings by 14,240 ETH, bringing its total holdings to 70,028 ETH, with a fair value of approximately $270 million based on an ETH price of $3,850. BTCS has completed the issuance of $10 million in convertible bonds. The conversion price of this financing is $13 per share, a 198% premium over BTCS's closing price on July 18, 2025.

