Publicly traded company Nano Labs has increased its BNB holdings to 128,000

PANews reported on July 28 that Nano Labs, a US-listed company, announced that it has increased its BNB holdings to 128,000, an increase of 8,000 from the 120,000 disclosed on July 22. Based on the current market price of $850 per BNB, the total value of the company's BNB strategic reserve now exceeds $108 million.

