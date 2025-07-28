Japanese nail salon chain Convano Inc plans to raise another 1.5 billion yen to buy Bitcoin

PANews reported on July 28 that according to official news, Japanese nail salon chain Convano Inc announced that it had decided at the board meeting held today to purchase a total of 1.5 billion yen (about 10.1 million US dollars) of new Bitcoin. This is a different project from the digital asset investment mentioned in the "Notice" issued on June 30, 2025, which is an additional purchase of 1.5 billion yen worth of Bitcoin. In terms of funds, all funds raised by issuing 1.5 billion yen of ordinary corporate bonds as stated in the "Notice on the Second Issuance of Ordinary Corporate Bonds" issued today will be used. Regarding the purchase time, the company will make purchases based on market conditions and plans to complete the purchase of 1.5 billion yen of Bitcoin by the end of July 2025.