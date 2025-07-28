Publicly listed company Immutable Holdings launches HBAR treasury strategy, currently holds 48 million HBARs

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Globenewswire, the listed company Immutable Holdings announced the establishment of a HBAR treasury strategy, and the relevant plan will be implemented by its wholly-owned subsidiary Immutable Asset Management. As of now, the company holds more than 48 million HBARs. It is reported that the company previously launched and managed the Immutable HBAR Opportunity 1 Fund through IAM, but the fund successfully completed the physical HBAR distribution to investors in the fall of 2024 and was subsequently dissolved.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.