Interactive Brokers Considers Launching New Stablecoin for Clients

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Reuters, Thomas Peterffy, the billionaire founder of Interactive Brokers, said in an interview that the company is studying the possibility of issuing stablecoins, but has not yet made a final decision on how to provide them to customers. Interactive Brokers is one of the world's leading discount brokers, with a market value of approximately US$110 billion. Currently, the company has established a partnership with the encryption platform Paxos and is also an investor in the encryption exchange Zero Hash. Through these collaborations, Interactive Brokers provides customers with a variety of cryptocurrency trading services. Peterffy said that Interactive Brokers is committed to achieving instant, around-the-clock stablecoin deposits for brokerage accounts and supporting asset transfers of commonly traded cryptocurrencies.