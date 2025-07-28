BTC slips as ETH, SOL drive $1.9 billion crypto funds inflows

Crypto.news
2025/07/28 20:30
Bitcoin
BTC$118,354+0.28%
Solana
SOL$180.86-0.14%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002044+2.66%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02558+0.39%
Ethereum
ETH$3,858.63+1.20%

Crypto funds have once again posted a strong week of gains, but not every asset moved in the same direction.

Summary
  • Crypto funds had another strong week, with fresh billions flowing in.
  • Ethereum stole the spotlight with massive inflows amid rising dominance.
  • July’s inflows so far have already smashed past records

According to CoinShares’ latest weekly report, digital asset investment products saw $1.9 billion in net inflows, marking their 15th straight week of gains. 

Ethereum (ETH) was the week’s best performer, pulling in $1.59 billion to mark its second-largest weekly inflow ever. This pushes its year-to-date total to $7.79 billion, already beating its full-year 2024 figure as the asset rallies amid renewed institutional appetite and growing retail interest. 

Bitcoin (BTC), in contrast, missed out on gains. The world’s largest crypto asset took a hit to log $175 million in outflows, marking a first in several weeks. This is also the second week in a row that BTC has fallen behind ETH, overturning the previous trend that saw it constantly top the charts.

Solana (SOL) came in next with $311 million in inflows, followed by XRP (XRP) with $189 million. SUI (SUI) also posted a smaller $8 million in gains. But outside of these tokens, momentum cooled. Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH), for example, saw slight outflows. This suggests selective rotation of funds into select assets, and not a full-blown altseason yet.

Total inflows for July have now hit $11.2 billion, the highest monthly figure ever. Regionally, the U.S. accounted for most of that with $2 billion in inflows, while Germany added $70 million. Meanwhile, Canada, Brazil, and Hong Kong all saw net outflows.

Bitcoin’s slip comes as its market dominance weakens, while Ethereum’s rally fuels talk of an altcoin breakout.

ETH leads altcoin stir

Ethereum has been outpacing BTC in recent weeks, climbing in market share as Bitcoin’s grip weakens. ETH dominance has now risen to around 12%, its highest level in five years.

Trading slightly under $3,890, ETH briefly touched $3,900 earlier today and is up approximately 1.9% in the last 24 hours.

U.S.-listed ETH-tracking ETFs are also outperforming Bitcoin’s by a wide margin, attracting billions in a three-week streak. The shift in capital rotation and broader investor sentiment is now prompting heightened calls that the altcoin season is edging closer.

Bitcoin is up 0.41% on the day, trading at $118,664 as it continues to hover below its all-time high.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs recorded a total net inflow of $5.7941 million on July 30th, Eastern Time, marking the 19th consecutive
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006196-0.06%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011622-5.35%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 11:57
Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

According to a report by PANews on July 31st, according to Lookonchain, despite the continued rise in the price of $PUMP, Machi Big Brother (Taiwanese singer Huang Licheng) closed some
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003232+22.47%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 12:19
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 31, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $118K After Fed Keeps Rates Steady, ETH Trades Above $3.8K

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 31, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $118K After Fed Keeps Rates Steady, ETH Trades Above $3.8K

Crypto market is flashing mixed signals today as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged while bracing for macroeconomic headwinds. The crypto market cap is down 3.8%, yet Bitcoin has managed to hold above the key $118,000 support level despite earlier weakness, signaling cautious optimism among traders. Ethereum also remained resilient, hovering above $3,800 amid broader uncertainty fueled by looming U.S. tariffs set to kick in on August 1. While institutional activity and recent large-scale acquisitions offered brief support, the market continues to show signs of fatigue, with risk appetite tempered by global economic concerns. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Capverse
CAP$0.07989-0.89%
U Coin
U$0.01118-1.75%
Ethereum
ETH$3,859.53+1.45%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.0000607+35.24%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/31 11:37

Trending News

More

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 31, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $118K After Fed Keeps Rates Steady, ETH Trades Above $3.8K

From AMM to Order Book: Exploring the Transformation of Polymarket’s Pricing Mechanism and the Possibility of Integration with DEX

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $47.0383 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow.