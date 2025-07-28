Is crypto lending making a comeback?

Crypto.news
2025/07/28 21:04

A new wave crypto lending startups is extending high-risk, short-term loans to underserved borrowers, rekindling a sector that nearly collapsed in 2022.

Summary
  • A growing trend in crypto lending sees new startups offering unsecured loans to underserved borrowers.
  • These companies use innovative methods to manage risk and defaults, including biometric verification and AI.
  • The sector seems to be recovering from the 2022 crash that caused widespread bankruptcies and a long “crypto winter.”
  • Rising crypto prices and supportive regulations like the GENIUS Act are fueling renewed interest in crypto lending.

In a recent interview with The Financial Times, Diego Estevez, founder of San Francisco-based Divine Research, revealed that since December, the company has issued around 30,000 unbacked short-term loans, typically under $1,000 in USD Coin (USDC).

“We’re loaning to average folks like high-school teachers, fruit vendors … basically anyone with access to the internet can get access to our funds,” said Estevez. To offset an average default rate of 40%, Divine charges fixed interest rates between 20% and 30%, and uses iris-scanning technology developed by OpenAI’s Sam Altman to prevent repeat defaults.

Other ventures are also entering the space with innovative collateral models and new ways to manage defaults.

For example, the crypto startup 3Jane offers unsecured credit lines on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Borrowers must provide verifiable proof of assets or future cash flows, but no collateral is required. The company is also working on a new lending platform that uses AI agents, who would be “programmatically obligated to follow debt covenants,” allowing them to be lent out at significantly lower rates.

Wildcat, a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that offers flexible, fixed-rate, undercollateralized loans mainly for market makers and crypto trading firms, lets borrowers set their own terms, including interest rates and loan length.

“In the event of a default, lenders co-ordinate directly among themselves to seek recourse,” explained Evgeny Gaevoy, Wildcat adviser and chief executive of Wintermute.

The return of risky crypto lending marks a big shift from the crash of 2022, when falling crypto prices led to mass defaults and bankruptcies, most notably the collapse FTX, which is still in the process of repaying its creditors. The crisis triggered a nearly two-year “crypto winter” that froze investor confidence.

Now, with crypto prices climbing and analysts predicting an incoming altcoin season, catalyzed by the recent passing of the GENIUS Act, the crypto lending industry appears to be seeing a revival. Even JPMorgan is reportedly exploring the launch of loans backed by clients’ crypto holdings.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs recorded a total net inflow of $5.7941 million on July 30th, Eastern Time, marking the 19th consecutive
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006196-0.06%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011622-5.35%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 11:57
Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

According to a report by PANews on July 31st, according to Lookonchain, despite the continued rise in the price of $PUMP, Machi Big Brother (Taiwanese singer Huang Licheng) closed some
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003232+22.47%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 12:19
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 31, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $118K After Fed Keeps Rates Steady, ETH Trades Above $3.8K

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 31, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $118K After Fed Keeps Rates Steady, ETH Trades Above $3.8K

Crypto market is flashing mixed signals today as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged while bracing for macroeconomic headwinds. The crypto market cap is down 3.8%, yet Bitcoin has managed to hold above the key $118,000 support level despite earlier weakness, signaling cautious optimism among traders. Ethereum also remained resilient, hovering above $3,800 amid broader uncertainty fueled by looming U.S. tariffs set to kick in on August 1. While institutional activity and recent large-scale acquisitions offered brief support, the market continues to show signs of fatigue, with risk appetite tempered by global economic concerns. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Capverse
CAP$0.07989-0.89%
U Coin
U$0.01118-1.75%
Ethereum
ETH$3,859.53+1.45%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.0000607+35.24%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/31 11:37

Trending News

More

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 31, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $118K After Fed Keeps Rates Steady, ETH Trades Above $3.8K

From AMM to Order Book: Exploring the Transformation of Polymarket’s Pricing Mechanism and the Possibility of Integration with DEX

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $47.0383 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow.