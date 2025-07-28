The GENIUS Act Was Passed, and the Trend of the Cryptocurrency Circle Changed: GMO Miner Became a New Entrance to Wealth

CryptoNews
2025/07/28 22:01
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005318+7.56%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05854+1.26%
FUND
FUND$0.027+16.22%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08992+1.35%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22295-0.26%

With President Donald Trump signing the Guidance and Establishment of a National Innovation for Stablecoins in the United States (GENIUS) Act on July 18, the cryptocurrency industry has ushered in a historic moment. The bill is the first federal legislation in the United States specifically for crypto assets, especially stablecoins, providing a clear legal framework and confidence support for the development of the entire industry, and greatly boosting market sentiment.


At such an unprecedented turning point, more and more investors are beginning to look for new ways to both seize trends and achieve steady asset appreciation. Cloud mining, especially the GMO Miner cloud mining platform, is becoming the preferred choice of many investors.

About GMO Miner

GMO Miner is a technology platform focusing on cryptocurrency cloud mining services. It was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in the UK. The platform relies on global computing resources, intelligent mining algorithms and safe and compliant trading systems to provide users with stable and efficient mining income. Its service tenet is “to enable everyone to simply participate in the wealth opportunities of the blockchain era.”

Advantages of GMO Miner

  • Get $15 immediately after registration
  • Intuitive interface designed for beginners and experienced miners.
  • No extra fees: transparent pricing, no hidden service fees or management fees.
  • Users do not need to buy expensive cryptocurrency mining equipment, sign contracts, and receive earnings every 24 hours.
  • Multiple cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals available: DOGE, BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, USDC, LTC, USDT-TRC20, USDT-ERC20 and many other cryptocurrencies.
  • Affiliate program allows users to receive up to 3% + 1.5% referral rewards and up to $210,00 in bonuses.
  • Fund security: At GMO Miner, users’ funds are securely stored in a first-tier bank, and all users’ personal information is protected by SSL encryption. The platform provides insurance for each investment, underwritten by AIG Insurance Company.

Simple Steps to Start Cloud Mining with GMO Miner

Step 1. Choose GMO Miner as your provider: GMO Miner’s mining method is simple and direct, and users can start mining with zero threshold. The platform provides flexible contract income and withdrawal methods to ensure that every user can participate

Step 2. Register an account: Visit GMO Miner’s official website, register for free using your email, and log in to access the dashboard to start mining

Step 3. Purchase a contract: GMO Miner provides a variety of flexible contract options to meet users with different budgets and goals. For all contracts, please visit the official website of GMO Miner platform.

You can get income the next day after purchasing the contract. When the account funds reach $100, you can choose to withdraw to your wallet or continue to purchase other contracts.

The Future of Cloud Mining: Relying on the Policy to Release Asset Potential

The passage of the GENIUS Act is hailed by the industry as the “Dodd-Frank moment of encryption”. Not only is the development prospect of stablecoins bright, but it also paves the way for the entire Web3 infrastructure. As a tool-based platform in this era, GMO Miner allows users to achieve sustainable digital wealth appreciation in an environment with clear policies and mature technologies without high-risk speculation.

Whether you are a novice or an experienced user, GMO Miner welcomes people from all over the world to participate.

For more details, please visit the GMO Miner official website.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs recorded a total net inflow of $5.7941 million on July 30th, Eastern Time, marking the 19th consecutive
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006196-0.06%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011622-5.35%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 11:57
Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

According to a report by PANews on July 31st, according to Lookonchain, despite the continued rise in the price of $PUMP, Machi Big Brother (Taiwanese singer Huang Licheng) closed some
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003232+22.47%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 12:19
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 31, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $118K After Fed Keeps Rates Steady, ETH Trades Above $3.8K

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 31, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $118K After Fed Keeps Rates Steady, ETH Trades Above $3.8K

Crypto market is flashing mixed signals today as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged while bracing for macroeconomic headwinds. The crypto market cap is down 3.8%, yet Bitcoin has managed to hold above the key $118,000 support level despite earlier weakness, signaling cautious optimism among traders. Ethereum also remained resilient, hovering above $3,800 amid broader uncertainty fueled by looming U.S. tariffs set to kick in on August 1. While institutional activity and recent large-scale acquisitions offered brief support, the market continues to show signs of fatigue, with risk appetite tempered by global economic concerns. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Capverse
CAP$0.07989-0.89%
U Coin
U$0.01118-1.75%
Ethereum
ETH$3,859.53+1.45%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.0000607+35.24%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/31 11:37

Trending News

More

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 31, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $118K After Fed Keeps Rates Steady, ETH Trades Above $3.8K

From AMM to Order Book: Exploring the Transformation of Polymarket’s Pricing Mechanism and the Possibility of Integration with DEX

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $47.0383 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow.