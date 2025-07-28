A certain whale chasing the rise bought 5073.16 ETH this afternoon and currently has a floating loss of $844,000

PANews reported on July 28 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, a whale who bought 5073.16 ETH at an average price of $3958 at 14:30 in the afternoon, which was a high slippage point, currently has a floating loss of $844,000. However, the recent short-term fluctuation of one or two hundred dollars is normal, and it is recommended to pay attention to the long-term trend.

