Dow Jones down, S&P near records as markets focus on U.S.-China talks

2025/07/29 02:12
After the U.S. negotiated a favorable deal with the EU, traders are now bracing for an update in U.S. trade talks with China.

Summary
  • The U.S. made a favorable trade deal with the EU
  • EU carmakers, pharma firms biggest losers of the deal
  • Markets are now focused on China, with a deadline looming

Major U.S. stock indices were mixed after an initial rally following a U.S. trade deal with the EU. On Monday, July 28, Dow Jones was down 0.10%, while the S&P 500 was hovering near all-time highs, up 0.03%. The tech-focused Nasdaq saw the biggest gains, up 0.29%.

Markets saw a wave of positive sentiment after the U.S. concluded a favorable trade deal with the EU on Sunday. The deal imposed a 15% baseline tariff on EU goods entering the U.S. On the other hand, most US goods entering the EU market will be subject to a 0% rate.

Dow Jones Industrial Average heatmap

The lopsided deal, which France called a “submission,” still helped the EU avert a costly trade war with the U.S. Still, the U.S. tariff will likely cost the EU’s carmakers and pharmaceutical companies billions annually, eating into their export profits.

U.S. and China likely to extend trade talks deadline

Now, all eyes are on the U.S. deal with China, its largest trading partner. As the August 1 deadline approaches, a deal is still far from sight. Markets are concerned that, if a deal is not made by then, there’s a likelihood of a return to mutual punitive tariffs, with effective rates at embargo levels.

Still, there is hope that the U.S. and China can agree to another 90-day extension of their negotiations. According to the Washington Post, this extension is likely to come. Both Beijing and Washington are de-escalating their rhetoric, and there are signs that a China deal could be more balanced.

According to reports so far, trade talks will focus on access to Chinese markets. On Monday, President Donald Trump stated he would “love to see China open up their country.”

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs recorded a total net inflow of $5.7941 million on July 30th, Eastern Time, marking the 19th consecutive
PANews2025/07/31 11:57
Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

According to a report by PANews on July 31st, according to Lookonchain, despite the continued rise in the price of $PUMP, Machi Big Brother (Taiwanese singer Huang Licheng) closed some
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 31, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $118K After Fed Keeps Rates Steady, ETH Trades Above $3.8K

Crypto market is flashing mixed signals today as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged while bracing for macroeconomic headwinds. The crypto market cap is down 3.8%, yet Bitcoin has managed to hold above the key $118,000 support level despite earlier weakness, signaling cautious optimism among traders. Ethereum also remained resilient, hovering above $3,800 amid broader uncertainty fueled by looming U.S. tariffs set to kick in on August 1. While institutional activity and recent large-scale acquisitions offered brief support, the market continues to show signs of fatigue, with risk appetite tempered by global economic concerns. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
