Mill City goes all-in on Sui with $450m treasury strategy

Crypto.news
2025/07/29 04:13
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9709+3.81%
Wink
LIKE$0.010617-3.16%
MAY
MAY$0.05225-1.15%
Movement
MOVE$0.1415+1.14%
SUI
SUI$3.8595+1.65%

Mill City Ventures is committing $450 million to Sui, positioning itself as a bridge between traditional finance and blockchain’s next wave. With elite backers like Galaxy and Pantera, the move may accelerate Sui’s path to mainstream institutional use.

Summary
  • Mill City Ventures pledged $450 million to build the first publicly traded Sui treasury, with 98% of proceeds going to SUI token purchases.
  • The move signals a shift from traditional lending to infrastructure-focused crypto reserves, targeting Sui’s high-speed blockchain for institutional adoption.

On July 28, non-bank lending company Mill City Ventures III announced a $450 million private placement to fund a pivot into digital assets, with 98% of proceeds earmarked for the acquisition of Sui (SUI) tokens.

The raise, led by London-based hedge fund Karatage and matched by the Sui Foundation, positions the Nasdaq-listed firm to adopt a full-fledged Sui treasury strategy.

Mill City said upon closing, Karatage co-founders Marius Barnett and Stephen Mackintosh will assume leadership roles as chairman and chief investment officer, respectively. Other participants in the round include Galaxy Digital, Pantera Capital, Electric Capital, and ParaFi, all known for backing long-horizon crypto infrastructure plays.

Why Sui? The pivot behind Mill City’s $450m bet

Mill City’s shift from traditional lending to a Sui-dominated treasury can be seen as a calculated gamble on blockchain’s next evolution. Unlike Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH) treasuries, largely seen as passive reserves, the Sui strategy targets infrastructure primed for institutional adoption.

The blockchain’s parallel processing and sub-second finality make it uniquely suited for high-frequency use cases, from AI-driven smart contracts to large-scale stablecoin settlements.

The Sui Foundation’s direct involvement adds another layer of credibility. Unlike most corporate crypto holdings, which operate independently of blockchain developers, Mill City’s treasury will benefit from negotiated token purchases and ecosystem insights typically reserved for insiders.

According to the press release, Mill City plans to acquire SUI tokens through a mix of open-market buys and institutional off-market deals, leveraging Karatage’s connections to avoid excessive price slippage. This hybrid approach mirrors tactics used by crypto-native funds but is rare for publicly traded firms.

Legal boundaries shape the offering’s reach. The private placement falls under Regulation D exemptions, restricting U.S. investor participation unless they qualify under strict accreditation criteria.

While this limits accessibility, it also insulates Mill City from the regulatory scrutiny facing more widely distributed crypto securities. The company will file a resale registration statement with the SEC post-closing, potentially unlocking liquidity for institutional holders.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs recorded a total net inflow of $5.7941 million on July 30th, Eastern Time, marking the 19th consecutive
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006196-0.06%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011622-5.35%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 11:57
Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

According to a report by PANews on July 31st, according to Lookonchain, despite the continued rise in the price of $PUMP, Machi Big Brother (Taiwanese singer Huang Licheng) closed some
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003232+22.47%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 12:19
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 31, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $118K After Fed Keeps Rates Steady, ETH Trades Above $3.8K

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 31, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $118K After Fed Keeps Rates Steady, ETH Trades Above $3.8K

Crypto market is flashing mixed signals today as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged while bracing for macroeconomic headwinds. The crypto market cap is down 3.8%, yet Bitcoin has managed to hold above the key $118,000 support level despite earlier weakness, signaling cautious optimism among traders. Ethereum also remained resilient, hovering above $3,800 amid broader uncertainty fueled by looming U.S. tariffs set to kick in on August 1. While institutional activity and recent large-scale acquisitions offered brief support, the market continues to show signs of fatigue, with risk appetite tempered by global economic concerns. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Capverse
CAP$0.07989-0.89%
U Coin
U$0.01118-1.75%
Ethereum
ETH$3,859.53+1.45%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.0000607+35.24%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/31 11:37

Trending News

More

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 31, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $118K After Fed Keeps Rates Steady, ETH Trades Above $3.8K

From AMM to Order Book: Exploring the Transformation of Polymarket’s Pricing Mechanism and the Possibility of Integration with DEX

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $47.0383 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow.