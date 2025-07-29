Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$157 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days

PANews reported on July 29th that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $157 million yesterday (July 28th, US Eastern Time). The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock's IBIT ETF, with a net inflow of $147 million, bringing IBIT's total net inflow to $57.39 billion. The second largest single-day net inflow was Fidelity's FBTC ETF, with a net inflow of $30.88 million, bringing FBTC's total net inflow to $12.47 billion. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was Ark Invest and 21Shares' ARKB ETF, with a net outflow of $17.45 million, bringing ARKB's total net inflow to $2.81 billion.



As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF is US$153.19 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value to the total market value of Bitcoin) is 6.52%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.98 billion.