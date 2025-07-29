Konstantin Lomashuk allegedly borrowed 85 million USDT from Aave to buy ETH

PANews reported on July 29, according to Lookonchain, Konstantin Lomashuk(@Lomashuk) is suspected of borrowing 85 million US dollars USDT from Aave to purchase ETH. He transferred 8,000,000 USDT to Amber Group, which then deposited the funds into an exchange and withdrew 15,814 ETH (about 59.75 million USD) from the exchange.

