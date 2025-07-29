The crypto market is flashing bearish signals today, with the total market cap down by 5%. Bitcoin continues to trade sideways, fluctuating between $118,000 and $119,000, marking a 0.6% decline over the past 24 hours. Ethereum remains resilient, holding above the $3,700 support level as spot ETF inflows extend their streak to 17 consecutive days, bringing in $5.2B, reflecting sustained institutional interest. Meanwhile, XRP has slipped 4% and is now trading just above the $3 mark, echoing broader market weakness.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.