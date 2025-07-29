PetroChina Capital: Currently not involved in stablecoin-related business

PANews reported on July 29 that PetroChina Capital recently stated during an institutional survey that it is not currently involved in stablecoin-related businesses. The company has noticed that some investors have a high level of concern about stablecoin business. In response to investors' concerns, the company is organizing research on policies in related fields.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.