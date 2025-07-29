Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest taps SOL Strategies for Solana staking

Crypto.news
2025/07/29 14:39
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0.0001762-1.01%
Solana
SOL$180.86-0.09%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.161046-2.75%
Movement
MOVE$0.1414+1.00%
TapSwap
TAPS$0.00244+2.52%

ARK Invest has migrated its Solana validator operations to Toronto-based SOL Strategies, a publicly traded firm with deep roots in crypto’s institutional infrastructure. The move signals a growing preference for specialized staking providers over traditional custodians.

Summary
  • ARK Invest has selected SOL Strategies to manage its Solana staking operations, marking a shift toward outsourced infrastructure for institutional crypto exposure.
  • Despite Solana’s $73.5 billion in staked assets, risks like validator slashing and network outages remain a challenge for operators in this maturing sector.

According to a press release dated July 28, ARK Invest has migrated validator operations for its Digital Asset Revolutions Fund to SOL Strategies, a Toronto-based firm specializing in Solana (SOL) infrastructure.

The partnership leverages SOL Strategies’ integration with BitGo’s custody platform, providing ARK with institutional-grade staking services while avoiding the operational overhead of running independent validators. The move follows ARK’s earlier investments in Solana-focused ETFs, signaling a deliberate shift toward structured yield strategies.

The institutional staking shift

ARK’s pivot to SOL Strategies reflects a broader institutional trend: the search for staking partners that offer both technical specialization and regulatory insulation. Unlike retail investors who might stake through exchanges, asset managers like ARK require infrastructure that meets compliance standards while minimizing slashing risks, a balance SOL Strategies achieves through its BitGo custody integration and Canadian regulatory standing.

SOL Strategies said it currently manages five validators with over 3.59 million Solana tokens, worth about $647 million, delegated. 88% of these tokens comes from third-party clients, suggesting institutional trust in its model.

Solana’s staking boom by the numbers

Data from Solana Compass reveals 403 million SOL, worth approximately $73.5 billion is currently staked. This represents a 22% increase year-to-date, a growth that coincides with Solana’s rising institutional adoption, evidenced by products like 3iQ’s Solana Staking ETF, in which ARK previously invested.

Yet risks persist: validator slashing penalties and Solana’s historical network outages remain concerns. SOL Strategies’ Q2 2025 financials show a $3.5 million net loss despite staking revenue growth, highlighting the capital-intensive nature of the business, though ARK’s backing could signal a turnaround.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs recorded a total net inflow of $5.7941 million on July 30th, Eastern Time, marking the 19th consecutive
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006196-0.06%
LayerNet
NET$0.0001159-5.61%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 11:57
Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

According to a report by PANews on July 31st, according to Lookonchain, despite the continued rise in the price of $PUMP, Machi Big Brother (Taiwanese singer Huang Licheng) closed some
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00318+20.04%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 12:19
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 31, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $118K After Fed Keeps Rates Steady, ETH Trades Above $3.8K

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 31, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $118K After Fed Keeps Rates Steady, ETH Trades Above $3.8K

Crypto market is flashing mixed signals today as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged while bracing for macroeconomic headwinds. The crypto market cap is down 3.8%, yet Bitcoin has managed to hold above the key $118,000 support level despite earlier weakness, signaling cautious optimism among traders. Ethereum also remained resilient, hovering above $3,800 amid broader uncertainty fueled by looming U.S. tariffs set to kick in on August 1. While institutional activity and recent large-scale acquisitions offered brief support, the market continues to show signs of fatigue, with risk appetite tempered by global economic concerns. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Capverse
CAP$0.07985-1.06%
U Coin
U$0.01118-2.10%
Ethereum
ETH$3,859.57+1.34%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00005981+33.14%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/31 11:37

Trending News

More

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 31, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $118K After Fed Keeps Rates Steady, ETH Trades Above $3.8K

From AMM to Order Book: Exploring the Transformation of Polymarket’s Pricing Mechanism and the Possibility of Integration with DEX

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $47.0383 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow.