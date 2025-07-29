Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$28.196 million

PANews reported on July 29 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$28.196 million. Among them:

The transaction volume of Huaxia Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$4.609 million, and the transaction volume of Huaxia Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$20.4778 million;

Harvest Bitcoin ETF (0343 9.HK/09439.HK) had a turnover of HK$290,000, and Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) had a turnover of HK$183,600;

Boshi Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) had a turnover of HK$907,500, and Boshi Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) had a turnover of HK$1,728,100.

Note: The above virtual asset ETFs all have HKD counters and USD counters, and only two ETFs of Huaxia have RMB counters.