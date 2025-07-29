ECB advisor sounds alarm on growing dominance of dollar-denominated stablecoins

Crypto.news
2025/07/29 17:30
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05836+0.93%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.23-0.04%

ECB advisor Jürgen Schaaf warns that the rapid rise of dollar-backed stablecoins threatens Europe’s financial stability and the euro’s global standing unless strategic action is taken.

Summary
  • US dollar-backed stablecoins make up 99% of the market, while euro-based stablecoins remain negligible.
  • Growing adoption of stablecoins for payments, settlements, and savings could weaken the ECB’s control over monetary policy.
  • Interest-bearing stablecoins risk diverting deposits from traditional banks, threatening credit availability in Europe.
  • Schaaf’s call to action includes supporting euro-based stablecoins, advancing the digital euro, and innovating cross-border payments with distributed ledger technology.

In a new blog post on the European Central Bank’s website titled “From Hype to Hazard: What Stablecoins Mean for Europe,” ECB advisor Jürgen Schaaf says that stablecoins pose a strategic threat to the euro’s global standing, warning that “without a strategic response, European monetary sovereignty and financial stability could erode.”

Stablecoins, led by Tether (USDT) and Circle’s USD Coin (USDC), now account for 99% of the stablecoin market cap, nearly all denominated in US dollars. Euro-denominated stablecoins remain marginal, with a combined market cap of less than €350 million.

ECB advisor sounds alarm on growing dominance of dollar-denominated stablecoins - 1

The danger, Schaaf warns, is not just speculative. As stablecoins become more widely adopted for payments, settlement, and even savings, they increasingly bypass traditional financial systems—potentially undercutting the ECB’s ability to implement effective monetary policy.

“The larger their footprint, the harder these [dollar-dominated stablecoins] would be to unwind,” Schaaf writes. “This would mean higher financing costs relative to the United States, reduced monetary policy autonomy and geopolitical dependency” for Europe.

Stablecoins’ growing real-world impact and risks to banks

Schaaf points out that stablecoins are already being tested for real-world applications beyond crypto trading, including remittances, e-commerce, and institutional settlement. U.S. firms such as Amazon and Walmart are exploring stablecoin integrations, while global payment giants Visa and Mastercard are rolling them into international services.

Moreover, stablecoins begin to offer interest-like features, such as yield from lending or liquidity provision, which poses a threat to traditional banking models, especially in deposit-heavy economies like the euro area.

“If interest-bearing stablecoins became common… they could divert deposits from traditional banks, which could jeopardise financial intermediation and hamper credit availability,” Schaaf writes.

Schaaf’s call to action to protecting the euro

To tackle the risks posed by stablecoins, Schaaf lays out several practical steps Europe should take to protect its financial system and strengthen the euro’s global role.

His main suggestion is to support well-regulated, euro-based stablecoins. Such stablecoins, he argues, could not only “serve legitimate market needs” but also help “reinforce the international role of the euro,” offering a viable alternative to the growing dominance of dollar-based tokens.

Another key part of the plan is the digital euro, which Schaaf sees as “a robust line of defence of European monetary sovereignty,” especially for everyday payments like shopping and online purchases.

Schaaf also points to the need for innovation in larger, behind-the-scenes payments between banks and financial institutions. Cross-border payments are still slow and expensive. Schaaf argues that distributed ledger technology (DLT) could fix this by allowing faster, more direct settlement of tokenised assets using central bank money. He highlights two new projects from the European Central Bank—Pontes and Appia—as important steps forward.

Finally, Schaaf stresses the importance of global cooperation. Without common rules, he warns, “we risk fuelling instability, regulatory arbitrage and global US dollar dominance.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs recorded a total net inflow of $5.7941 million on July 30th, Eastern Time, marking the 19th consecutive
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006196-0.06%
LayerNet
NET$0.0001159-5.61%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 11:57
Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

According to a report by PANews on July 31st, according to Lookonchain, despite the continued rise in the price of $PUMP, Machi Big Brother (Taiwanese singer Huang Licheng) closed some
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00318+20.04%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 12:19
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 31, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $118K After Fed Keeps Rates Steady, ETH Trades Above $3.8K

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 31, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $118K After Fed Keeps Rates Steady, ETH Trades Above $3.8K

Crypto market is flashing mixed signals today as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged while bracing for macroeconomic headwinds. The crypto market cap is down 3.8%, yet Bitcoin has managed to hold above the key $118,000 support level despite earlier weakness, signaling cautious optimism among traders. Ethereum also remained resilient, hovering above $3,800 amid broader uncertainty fueled by looming U.S. tariffs set to kick in on August 1. While institutional activity and recent large-scale acquisitions offered brief support, the market continues to show signs of fatigue, with risk appetite tempered by global economic concerns. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Capverse
CAP$0.07985-1.06%
U Coin
U$0.01118-2.10%
Ethereum
ETH$3,859.57+1.34%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00005981+33.14%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/31 11:37

Trending News

More

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 31, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $118K After Fed Keeps Rates Steady, ETH Trades Above $3.8K

From AMM to Order Book: Exploring the Transformation of Polymarket’s Pricing Mechanism and the Possibility of Integration with DEX

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $47.0383 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow.