Brian Quintenz's nomination vote for CFTC chairman canceled again

According to Bitcoin.com, US President Trump's nomination of Brian Quintenz as the new chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) may have hit another snag: his name has been removed from the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee's meeting agenda. Quintenz, a former CFTC commissioner and current director of crypto policy at the prominent venture capital firm a16z (Andreessen Horowitz), was also abruptly removed from the voting list during another meeting of the same committee last week. While no official reason for the removal was given, speculation is rife that there may be issues with his nomination.

