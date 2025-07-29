Galaxy Digital shuffles additional $447 million in BTC, more sell off looming?

Crypto.news
2025/07/29 16:41
Bitcoin
BTC$118,362+0.31%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10104+3.83%

Just days after making one of the biggest Bitcoin dumps in history, Galaxy Digital’s wallets are stirring again. 

Summary
  • Galaxy Digital-linked wallets are moving more Bitcoin after last week’s billion-dollar dump.
  • Prior sales were handled via OTC and secondary markets, softening price impact.
  • Bitcoin is holding steady as ETF inflows return, helping to absorb selling pressure.

According to blockchain tracker Lookonchain, Galaxy Digital transferred out 3,782 Bitcoin (BTC) earlier today, worth around $447 million at current prices. Most of the assets went directly to exchanges, following closely on its $9 billion sales just days earlier. 

The firm recently confirmed it executed the sale of over 80,000 BTC for a Satoshi-era whale, marking one of the largest Bitcoin transactions ever recorded.

As previously reported by crypto.news, Galaxy still held over 18,000 BTC following the large-scale dump, with about 12,000 BTC remaining untouched in associated whale wallets. While the firm has yet to comment on the latest transfers, the fresh round of fund movements now suggests the selling may not be done, pointing to a potential continuation of that same liquidation trend.

So far, the impact on Bitcoin’s price has been minimal. The 80,000 coins were mostly sold through a mix of secondary markets and over-the-counter deals, limiting the direct pressure. Liquidity absorbed the bulk of the flow, but with another $400 million now on the move, markets are watching closely for signs of further unloading.

Despite the renewed wallet activity, Bitcoin’s price has held relatively steady.

BTC holds firm as ETF inflows return

Currently trading at $118,944, Bitcoin is recovering from intraday lows near $117,000. The crypto market leader has been mostly flat over the past day, posting a 0.48% decline as it continues to hover below the $120,000 mark.

Part of that stability is being credited to renewed demand from Bitcoin ETFs. After several days of outflows, the funds have flipped back to posting inflows, ending their latest session up $157 million, per SoSoValue data.

The renewed demand is likely absorbing the supply hitting the market, keeping prices steady. Still, Bitcoin is 3.3% below its all-time high and has mostly traded sideways this week. If these large-scale dumps continue, the risk of short-term volatility remains on the table.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs recorded a total net inflow of $5.7941 million on July 30th, Eastern Time, marking the 19th consecutive
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006196-0.06%
LayerNet
NET$0.0001159-5.61%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 11:57
Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

According to a report by PANews on July 31st, according to Lookonchain, despite the continued rise in the price of $PUMP, Machi Big Brother (Taiwanese singer Huang Licheng) closed some
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00318+20.04%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 12:19
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 31, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $118K After Fed Keeps Rates Steady, ETH Trades Above $3.8K

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 31, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $118K After Fed Keeps Rates Steady, ETH Trades Above $3.8K

Crypto market is flashing mixed signals today as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged while bracing for macroeconomic headwinds. The crypto market cap is down 3.8%, yet Bitcoin has managed to hold above the key $118,000 support level despite earlier weakness, signaling cautious optimism among traders. Ethereum also remained resilient, hovering above $3,800 amid broader uncertainty fueled by looming U.S. tariffs set to kick in on August 1. While institutional activity and recent large-scale acquisitions offered brief support, the market continues to show signs of fatigue, with risk appetite tempered by global economic concerns. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Capverse
CAP$0.07985-1.06%
U Coin
U$0.01118-2.10%
Ethereum
ETH$3,859.57+1.34%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00005981+33.14%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/31 11:37

Trending News

More

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 31, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $118K After Fed Keeps Rates Steady, ETH Trades Above $3.8K

From AMM to Order Book: Exploring the Transformation of Polymarket’s Pricing Mechanism and the Possibility of Integration with DEX

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $47.0383 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow.