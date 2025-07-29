The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has issued several documents regarding the regulatory regime for stablecoin issuers, which will take effect on August 1.

According to PANews on July 29, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) announced today that it has released several guidelines and explanatory documents regarding the regulatory regime for stablecoin issuers, which will take effect on August 1, 2025. These include a consultation conclusion on the "Guidelines on the Supervision of Licensed Stablecoin Issuers," a consultation conclusion on the "Guidelines on Combating Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing (Licensed Stablecoin Issuers)," a summary of the "Licensing Regime for Stablecoin Issuers," and a summary of the transitional provisions for existing stablecoin issuers. Both sets of guidelines will be gazetted on August 1, 2025. With the regulatory regime officially taking effect, market participants should comply with the Stablecoin Ordinance and related guidelines. The HKMA encourages institutions interested in applying for a license to contact the HKMA via its official email address on or before August 31, 2025, so that the HKMA can convey its supervisory expectations and provide appropriate feedback. Licensing will be an ongoing process. Individual institutions that believe they are sufficiently prepared and wish to be considered sooner rather than later should submit their applications to the HKMA on or before September 30, 2025. The HKMA reminds market participants to exercise caution in public communications and avoid statements that could be misunderstood or create unrealistic expectations. Under the Stablecoin Ordinance, falsely claiming to be a licensed entity or applicant is an offence.

As of today, the HKMA has not issued any licenses. The public will be able to refer to the HKMA's website for a list of licensed stablecoin issuers. The public should remain wary of any stablecoin issuer claiming to be regulated or licensed in Hong Kong, or any person claiming to be applying for a license. The public holds unlicensed stablecoins at their own risk.