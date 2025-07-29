The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has issued several documents regarding the regulatory regime for stablecoin issuers, which will take effect on August 1.

PANews
2025/07/29 17:33
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006163+0.24%

According to PANews on July 29, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) announced today that it has released several guidelines and explanatory documents regarding the regulatory regime for stablecoin issuers, which will take effect on August 1, 2025. These include a consultation conclusion on the "Guidelines on the Supervision of Licensed Stablecoin Issuers," a consultation conclusion on the "Guidelines on Combating Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing (Licensed Stablecoin Issuers)," a summary of the "Licensing Regime for Stablecoin Issuers," and a summary of the transitional provisions for existing stablecoin issuers. Both sets of guidelines will be gazetted on August 1, 2025. With the regulatory regime officially taking effect, market participants should comply with the Stablecoin Ordinance and related guidelines. The HKMA encourages institutions interested in applying for a license to contact the HKMA via its official email address on or before August 31, 2025, so that the HKMA can convey its supervisory expectations and provide appropriate feedback. Licensing will be an ongoing process. Individual institutions that believe they are sufficiently prepared and wish to be considered sooner rather than later should submit their applications to the HKMA on or before September 30, 2025. The HKMA reminds market participants to exercise caution in public communications and avoid statements that could be misunderstood or create unrealistic expectations. Under the Stablecoin Ordinance, falsely claiming to be a licensed entity or applicant is an offence.

As of today, the HKMA has not issued any licenses. The public will be able to refer to the HKMA's website for a list of licensed stablecoin issuers. The public should remain wary of any stablecoin issuer claiming to be regulated or licensed in Hong Kong, or any person claiming to be applying for a license. The public holds unlicensed stablecoins at their own risk.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs recorded a total net inflow of $5.7941 million on July 30th, Eastern Time, marking the 19th consecutive
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006196-0.06%
LayerNet
NET$0.0001159-5.61%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 11:57
Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

According to a report by PANews on July 31st, according to Lookonchain, despite the continued rise in the price of $PUMP, Machi Big Brother (Taiwanese singer Huang Licheng) closed some
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00318+20.04%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 12:19
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 31, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $118K After Fed Keeps Rates Steady, ETH Trades Above $3.8K

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 31, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $118K After Fed Keeps Rates Steady, ETH Trades Above $3.8K

Crypto market is flashing mixed signals today as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged while bracing for macroeconomic headwinds. The crypto market cap is down 3.8%, yet Bitcoin has managed to hold above the key $118,000 support level despite earlier weakness, signaling cautious optimism among traders. Ethereum also remained resilient, hovering above $3,800 amid broader uncertainty fueled by looming U.S. tariffs set to kick in on August 1. While institutional activity and recent large-scale acquisitions offered brief support, the market continues to show signs of fatigue, with risk appetite tempered by global economic concerns. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Capverse
CAP$0.07985-1.06%
U Coin
U$0.01118-2.10%
Ethereum
ETH$3,859.57+1.34%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00005981+33.14%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/31 11:37

Trending News

More

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 31, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $118K After Fed Keeps Rates Steady, ETH Trades Above $3.8K

From AMM to Order Book: Exploring the Transformation of Polymarket’s Pricing Mechanism and the Possibility of Integration with DEX

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $47.0383 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow.