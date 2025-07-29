Publicly listed company Marti plans to initially allocate approximately 20% of its cash reserves to Bitcoin.

According to PANews on July 29, Turkish ride-hailing service provider Marti Technologies Inc. (NYSE American: MRT) announced it will implement a corporate financial strategy that includes holding crypto assets as part of its cash reserve management approach. The company plans to initially allocate approximately 20% of its cash reserves to Bitcoin. The company reserves the option to increase its crypto holdings to 50% of its cash reserves and may acquire other digital assets, including Ethereum and Solana. The company stated that it intends to hold crypto assets for the long term and gradually increase its holdings over time. Marti Technologies stated that it does not expect this strategy to impact current business operations or the execution of existing business plans.

