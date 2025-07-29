Bitmain to launch first U.S. Bitcoin mining chip factory by 2026: Bloomberg

Crypto.news
2025/07/29 20:29
Bitcoin
BTC$118,394.27+0.31%
U Coin
U$0.01119-2.35%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001253+0.07%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.000000134-10.48%

Bitmain plans to open its first U.S.-based manufacturing facility by early 2026 and set up a new headquarters in either Texas or Florida later this year.

Summary
  • Bitmain plans to open its first U.S.-based ASIC chip manufacturing facility by early 2026.
  • The company also intends to establish a new headquarters in either Texas or Florida by Q3 2025.
  • The shift follows a broader trend of Chinese mining hardware makers expanding in the U.S to avoid steep U.S. tariffs imposed on Chinese tech goods.

Bitmain, the world’s leading manufacturer of Bitcoin (BTC) mining ASIC chips, plans to launch its first production facility in the United States by early 2026, according to a Bloomberg report. The company also aims to establish a new headquarters in either Texas or Florida by the third quarter of this year.

According to Irene Gao, Bitmain’s global business chief, this strategic move is designed to speed up delivery and repair times for U.S.-based customers while expanding Bitmain’s footprint in one of the largest Bitcoin mining markets.

She also revealed plans to hire around 250 local employees for manufacturing and facility maintenance roles during the initial phase.

Chinese mining giants shift to U.S. amid tariff pressures

Bitmain’s decision follows a trend among major Chinese Bitcoin mining hardware producers to relocate or expand manufacturing in the U.S. Alongside Bitmain, other major industry players — most notably Canaan and MicroBT — are also establishing manufacturing operations in the U.S. Together, these three companies produce over 90% of the world’s Bitcoin mining rigs.

Reuters recently reported that establishing U.S.-based facilities is seen as a way to sidestep the hefty tariffs imposed during the ongoing U.S.–China trade tensions. However, the shift also brings potential challenges, as it risks “stoking security concerns the U.S. has with China in areas as varied as chip making and energy security.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs recorded a total net inflow of $5.7941 million on July 30th, Eastern Time, marking the 19th consecutive
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006196-0.06%
LayerNet
NET$0.0001159-5.61%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 11:57
Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

According to a report by PANews on July 31st, according to Lookonchain, despite the continued rise in the price of $PUMP, Machi Big Brother (Taiwanese singer Huang Licheng) closed some
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00318+20.04%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 12:19
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 31, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $118K After Fed Keeps Rates Steady, ETH Trades Above $3.8K

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 31, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $118K After Fed Keeps Rates Steady, ETH Trades Above $3.8K

Crypto market is flashing mixed signals today as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged while bracing for macroeconomic headwinds. The crypto market cap is down 3.8%, yet Bitcoin has managed to hold above the key $118,000 support level despite earlier weakness, signaling cautious optimism among traders. Ethereum also remained resilient, hovering above $3,800 amid broader uncertainty fueled by looming U.S. tariffs set to kick in on August 1. While institutional activity and recent large-scale acquisitions offered brief support, the market continues to show signs of fatigue, with risk appetite tempered by global economic concerns. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Capverse
CAP$0.07985-1.06%
U Coin
U$0.01118-2.10%
Ethereum
ETH$3,859.57+1.34%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00005981+33.14%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/31 11:37

Trending News

More

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 31, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $118K After Fed Keeps Rates Steady, ETH Trades Above $3.8K

From AMM to Order Book: Exploring the Transformation of Polymarket’s Pricing Mechanism and the Possibility of Integration with DEX

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $47.0383 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow.