Trump-backed World Liberty Financial pumps ETH stack to $296 million

Crypto.news
2025/07/29 20:30
Ethereum
ETH$3,861.69+1.26%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.09935+0.41%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002235+1.96%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.427-0.66%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03841+0.73%

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the Donald Trump-backed DeFi firm, has picked up another batch of ETH, extending its buying spree as prices push higher.

Summary
  • Trump-linked DeFi firm WLFI just bought another 256 ETH for $1 million.
  • The company’s total ETH stash is now worth nearly $300 million.
  • Critics are warning of conflicts of interest as Trump-linked firms ramp up crypto exposure.

According to data shared by Lookonchain on July 29, WLFI has purchased an additional 256.75 Ethereum (ETH) at $3,895. Acquired for approximately $1 million USDC (USDC), the buy is the latest in a string of steady purchases over the past month, and follows WLFI’s $30 million buy just days ago.

World Liberty Financial’s total ETH stash now sits at 77,226, worth around $296 million at current prices. The average price of the tokens is roughly $3,294, putting the firm up nearly $42 million in profits. 

Ethereum, meanwhile, has been on an upward trend. Trading slightly over 3824 at press time, ETH has climbed out of its months-long downward trend, reigniting investor interest. Despite posting a modest 1.6% decline in the past 24 hours, the second largest crypto asset is up more than 55% in the last 30 days.

WLFI’s ETH buying spree aligns with a broader pattern of crypto exposure by Trump-linked entities. Just days ago, Trump Media and Technology Group invested approximately $300 million in Bitcoin options. The deepening exposure also comes as regulatory tides in the United States shift, with the President championing the introduction of pro-industry legislation.

The timing of the moves is now drawing criticism.

Analysts warn of conflict of interest in Trump’s crypto ventures 

Per a recent Bloomberg report, experts are raising red flags over the ties between Trump’s political influence and his crypto-linked business dealings. With WLFI actively acquiring ETH and Trump Media placing sizable bets on Bitcoin, critics argue there’s a growing risk of policy being shaped to serve personal interests.

The White House has pushed back on the criticism. Spokesperson Seth Fields told Bloomberg in an email that the president “has never been involved in conflicts of interest and will never be involved.”

Trump and his entities are estimated to hold roughly $900 million in liquid assets, about half of which come from crypto ventures, according to Forbes.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs recorded a total net inflow of $5.7941 million on July 30th, Eastern Time, marking the 19th consecutive
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006196-0.06%
LayerNet
NET$0.0001159-5.61%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 11:57
Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

According to a report by PANews on July 31st, according to Lookonchain, despite the continued rise in the price of $PUMP, Machi Big Brother (Taiwanese singer Huang Licheng) closed some
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00318+20.04%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 12:19
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 31, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $118K After Fed Keeps Rates Steady, ETH Trades Above $3.8K

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 31, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $118K After Fed Keeps Rates Steady, ETH Trades Above $3.8K

Crypto market is flashing mixed signals today as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged while bracing for macroeconomic headwinds. The crypto market cap is down 3.8%, yet Bitcoin has managed to hold above the key $118,000 support level despite earlier weakness, signaling cautious optimism among traders. Ethereum also remained resilient, hovering above $3,800 amid broader uncertainty fueled by looming U.S. tariffs set to kick in on August 1. While institutional activity and recent large-scale acquisitions offered brief support, the market continues to show signs of fatigue, with risk appetite tempered by global economic concerns. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Capverse
CAP$0.07985-1.06%
U Coin
U$0.01118-2.10%
Ethereum
ETH$3,859.57+1.34%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00005981+33.14%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/31 11:37

Trending News

More

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 31, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $118K After Fed Keeps Rates Steady, ETH Trades Above $3.8K

From AMM to Order Book: Exploring the Transformation of Polymarket’s Pricing Mechanism and the Possibility of Integration with DEX

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $47.0383 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow.