Coinbase: The system upgrade originally scheduled for August 2 has been postponed

According to PANews on July 29, Coinbase Assets stated on the X platform that the Coinbase system upgrade has been postponed and will no longer be carried out as previously announced on August 2, 2025 (Saturday). Coinbase services will operate normally at that time. The new maintenance date/time will be announced in the coming weeks.

