Bitcoin treasury firm Bakkt plunges 40% after selling its loyalty business

Crypto.news
2025/07/29 23:10
MetYa
MET$0.1955-0.55%

After a full Bitcoin treasury pivot, Bakkt Holdings’ lowball $75 million stock offering caused the stock to plunge in premarket trading. 

Summary
  • Bakkt Holdings plans to issue $75M shares
  • Lowball share offering caused its share price to nosedive
  • The firm fully divested from its loyalty business

For exchange-listed companies, crypto treasury pivots are usually designed to increase their stock valuations. However, this doesn’t always pan out as expected, as in the case of Bakkt Holdings, which recently fully pivoted to a Bitcoin (BTC) treasury strategy. On Tuesday, July 29, the company’s stock plunged over 40%, largely due to its lowball stock offering.

Specifically, the firm announced plans to raise $75 million through a stock offering and pre-funded warrants. The firm plans to issue 6,753,627 shares of Class A common stock and pre-funded warrants for up to 746,373 shares. Common stock will be priced at $10 per share and warrants at $9.9999.

This decision came despite the fact that, at the time of the announcement, the company’s shares were trading at $17 per share. Soon after the stock offering announcement, Bakkt’s shares fell to $10.09 due to concerns about its strategic pivot to Bitcoin.

Bakkt Holdings goes full in on Bitcoin

On July 28, Bakkt Holdings sold its loyalty business, previously a core of its operations, to a subsidiary of Roman DBDR for $11 million in cash. According to the firm’s CEO, Andy Main, this sale was part of its strategy to pivot to a “pure-play crypto infrastructure company.”

This is part of its broader strategy to raise up to $1 billion, largely to invest in its Bitcoin treasury through both stock issuance and warrants. In addition to its Bitcoin treasuries, Bakkt plans to invest in digital asset technology. The firm plans to offer Bitcoin custody services, facilitate stablecoin payments, enable digital asset trading, and provide various other services for institutional clients.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs recorded a total net inflow of $5.7941 million on July 30th, Eastern Time, marking the 19th consecutive
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006196-0.06%
LayerNet
NET$0.0001159-5.61%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 11:57
Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

According to a report by PANews on July 31st, according to Lookonchain, despite the continued rise in the price of $PUMP, Machi Big Brother (Taiwanese singer Huang Licheng) closed some
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00318+20.04%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 12:19
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 31, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $118K After Fed Keeps Rates Steady, ETH Trades Above $3.8K

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 31, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $118K After Fed Keeps Rates Steady, ETH Trades Above $3.8K

Crypto market is flashing mixed signals today as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged while bracing for macroeconomic headwinds. The crypto market cap is down 3.8%, yet Bitcoin has managed to hold above the key $118,000 support level despite earlier weakness, signaling cautious optimism among traders. Ethereum also remained resilient, hovering above $3,800 amid broader uncertainty fueled by looming U.S. tariffs set to kick in on August 1. While institutional activity and recent large-scale acquisitions offered brief support, the market continues to show signs of fatigue, with risk appetite tempered by global economic concerns. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Capverse
CAP$0.07985-1.06%
U Coin
U$0.01118-2.10%
Ethereum
ETH$3,859.57+1.34%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00005981+33.14%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/31 11:37

Trending News

More

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 31, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $118K After Fed Keeps Rates Steady, ETH Trades Above $3.8K

From AMM to Order Book: Exploring the Transformation of Polymarket’s Pricing Mechanism and the Possibility of Integration with DEX

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $47.0383 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow.