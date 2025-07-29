Hong Kong freezes stablecoin licensing through 2025 as rules take effect

Crypto.news
2025/07/29 23:15
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006162-0.09%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00006086+35.06%

Hong Kong’s decision to hold off on stablecoin licensing until 2025, as the regulatory regime prepares for Gazette publication on August 1, signals caution over rapid adoption. But is this a strategic pause or a bottleneck for crypto’s next frontier?

Summary
  • Hong Kong will not issue stablecoin licenses in 2025, despite finalizing a regulatory framework effective August 1.
  • The HKMA’s guidelines focus on reserve transparency, AML compliance, and capital requirements, with early applications due September 30.
  • The delay reflects Hong Kong’s cautious, phased approach to crypto regulation, starkly contrasting with the U.S. GENIUS Act’s rapid rollout.

On July 29, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority confirmed it will not issue any stablecoin licenses this year, despite finalizing a comprehensive regulatory framework that takes effect on August 1.

The guidelines impose strict requirements on issuers, including anti-money laundering controls and reserve transparency. Deputy CEO Darryl Chan Wai-man cited the “heavy workload” of vetting applications, with approvals unlikely before early 2025, and even then, it might be only for a select few.

Hong Kong chooses rigor over speed in stablecoin blueprint

While Hong Kong’s stablecoin licensing pause stretches into 2025, the newly finalized rules reveal a regulatory framework designed for precision. The HKMA’s July 29 release outlines two core guidelines: one dictating capital and operational requirements for licensed issuers, and another enforcing stringent anti-money laundering protocols, while clarifying how existing issuers will be transitioned into the new regime.

After taking effect next month, violators risk penalties under Hong Kong’s Stablecoins Ordinance. Meanwhile, prospective applicants face a tight timeline, with the regulator urging them to signal intent by August 31 for preliminary feedback, with full submissions due by September 30 for early consideration.

Though licensing remains “ongoing,” the HKMA’s phased approach suggests a bottleneck: only the most compliant candidates will clear initial scrutiny. Deputy CEO Darryl Chan’s warning, that explosive growth is unlikely, hints at a deliberate throttling of market entry.

The U.S. contrast

Hong Kong’s measured rollout clashes starkly with Washington’s aggressive stablecoin strategy. Signed by President Trump on July 18, the GENIUS Act mandates 100% reserve backing for stablecoins, monthly transparency reports, and federal AML oversight, all while fast-tracking approvals. Where Hong Kong prioritizes deliberation, the U.S. framework thrives on speed, explicitly aiming to “move LIGHTNING FAST” (as Trump tweeted) to dominate digital asset innovation.

The divergence reflects deeper priorities: Hong Kong seeks stability through selective licensing, while America bets on scale and dollar hegemony. Yet both regimes share a focus on consumer safeguards. Hong Kong’s rules prohibit misleading claims about licensing status, mirroring the GENIUS Act’s crackdown on deceptive marketing.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs recorded a total net inflow of $5.7941 million on July 30th, Eastern Time, marking the 19th consecutive
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006196-0.06%
LayerNet
NET$0.0001159-5.61%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 11:57
Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

According to a report by PANews on July 31st, according to Lookonchain, despite the continued rise in the price of $PUMP, Machi Big Brother (Taiwanese singer Huang Licheng) closed some
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00318+20.04%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 12:19
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 31, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $118K After Fed Keeps Rates Steady, ETH Trades Above $3.8K

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 31, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $118K After Fed Keeps Rates Steady, ETH Trades Above $3.8K

Crypto market is flashing mixed signals today as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged while bracing for macroeconomic headwinds. The crypto market cap is down 3.8%, yet Bitcoin has managed to hold above the key $118,000 support level despite earlier weakness, signaling cautious optimism among traders. Ethereum also remained resilient, hovering above $3,800 amid broader uncertainty fueled by looming U.S. tariffs set to kick in on August 1. While institutional activity and recent large-scale acquisitions offered brief support, the market continues to show signs of fatigue, with risk appetite tempered by global economic concerns. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Capverse
CAP$0.07985-1.06%
U Coin
U$0.01118-2.10%
Ethereum
ETH$3,859.57+1.34%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00005981+33.14%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/31 11:37

Trending News

More

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 31, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $118K After Fed Keeps Rates Steady, ETH Trades Above $3.8K

From AMM to Order Book: Exploring the Transformation of Polymarket’s Pricing Mechanism and the Possibility of Integration with DEX

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $47.0383 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow.