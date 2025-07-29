eToro to Launch Tokenized US Stocks on the Ethereum Blockchain

PANews reported on July 29th that trading and investment platform eToro Group Ltd. announced plans to extend trading hours and introduce tokenized U.S.-listed stocks as a strategic move toward a tokenized future. In a webinar held on Tuesday, the company revealed that it will offer 24/7 trading services for the first 100 popular U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs (as underlying assets). This initiative enables users to trade outside of traditional market hours. Furthermore, eToro has partnered with the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group to launch spot-quoted futures, which are currently available in select European markets with plans to expand coverage. These contracts offer futures trading based on spot prices and have longer expiration dates. Furthermore, the company announced plans to issue U.S. stocks as ERC20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain, further advancing its tokenization efforts.

