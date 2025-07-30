CryptoQuant explains why the Tron price is surging

Crypto.news
2025/07/30 02:26
WHY
WHY$0.00000002899+0.38%
TapDaDoge
RUN$0.0000023--%
Tron
TRX$0.3263-2.80%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003898-4.88%

Tron price continued its strong bull run this week, reaching its highest level since December last year.

Summary
  • Tron price is on the verge of a strong bull run to its all-time high.
  • CryptoQuant points to its dominance in the stablecoin industry.
  • They also pointed to the growing decentralized finance ecosystem.

Tron (TRX) jumped to $0.3500, even as the crypto market pulled back. It was up by 75% from its lowest level this year.

CryptoQuant explains why Tron price is surging

In an X post, CryptoQuant, one of the more trusted analytics platform, explained why the Tron price has surged and outperformed other tokens.  The firm noted that the momentum stemmed from rising transactions on the network and its growing market share in the stablecoin industry.

Nansen data shows that Tron’s network processed over 2.8 billion transactions in the last 12 months, second only to Solana (SOL), which handled 20 billion transactions.

CryptoQuant also pointed to Tron’s dominance in the stablecoin industry. Data compiled by Artemis shows that Tron has over $82 billion in stablecoin supply and more than 9.8 million stablecoin addresses. It handled $625 billion in transactions in the last 30 days.

https://twitter.com/cryptoquant_com/status/1950199886017593359

This growth has led to a substantial increase in revenue. Tron generated more than $3.5 billion in revenue in the last 12 months, exceeding the combined revenue of Ethereum (ETH), Solana, and BNB Chain, combined. 

CryptoQuant also noted that Tron is a major player in decentralized finance, where it holds over $6.12 billion in assets. This makes it the fifth-largest chain in the crypto industry after Ethereum, Solana, BSC, and Bitcoin.

TRX price also advanced after Tron Inc., formerly known as SRM Entertainment, filed to raise $1 billion to accumulate Tron tokens. This accumulation comes as Tron supply has continued to fall due to token burns.

Tron price technical analysis

Tron price

The three-day chart shows that TRX price bottomed at $0.200 earlier this year and then rallied to $0.3500. It has remained above the ascending trendline that connects the lowest swings since August last year.

Tron moved above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average, a sign that bulls are in control. It also moved above the Supertrend indicator. Therefore, the token will likely continue rising as buyers target the crucial resistance at $0.4492, its highest point in 2024.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs recorded a total net inflow of $5.7941 million on July 30th, Eastern Time, marking the 19th consecutive
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006196-0.06%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011615-5.50%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 11:57
Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

According to a report by PANews on July 31st, according to Lookonchain, despite the continued rise in the price of $PUMP, Machi Big Brother (Taiwanese singer Huang Licheng) closed some
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003207+21.89%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 12:19
From AMM to Order Book: Exploring the Transformation of Polymarket’s Pricing Mechanism and the Possibility of Integration with DEX

From AMM to Order Book: Exploring the Transformation of Polymarket’s Pricing Mechanism and the Possibility of Integration with DEX

Author: @BlazingKevin_, Researcher at Movemaker In Polymarket, each prediction market is essentially a "probability exchange for future events." Users can express their bets on a particular event by buying an
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1232-1.36%
BOOK
BOOK$0.0000099+0.50%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11612-0.09%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 12:00

Trending News

More

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.

Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.

From AMM to Order Book: Exploring the Transformation of Polymarket’s Pricing Mechanism and the Possibility of Integration with DEX

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $47.0383 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow.

1confirmation founder: 1confirmation NFT Fund still has a lot of capital to deploy