Spark crypto price crashes despite surging staking inflows

Spark crypto price has undone the recent gains. It has crashed by over 57% from its highest point this month and is sitting at its lowest swing since July 22.
Spark (SPK) token dropped to $0.08075, giving it a market capitalization of over $89 million, down from the all-time high of $190 million.
The Spark crypto token has plunged even as the staking market capitalization jump. Its staking market cap jumped by over $17 million in the last 24 hours to $155 million. This is a big increase from over $65 million on July 4.
The surging staking market cap is a positive sign, indicating that these investors anticipate the price will continue rising over time.
Spark’s network is also performing well as the SparkLend total value locked jumped by $11.4 million to over $4.72 billion. Its total deposits stood at over $6.98 billion and have generated $64.4 million in revenue.
Further data shows that the total assets in savings jumped by $19 million in the last 24 hours to $2.26 billion. Altogether, the network has over $7.3 billion, up by 17% in the last 30 days.
A potential issue with the Spark token is the ongoing dilution. According to CoinMarketCap, it is releasing 4.65 million new tokens worth $373,550 each day. Its next key unlock will happen in June next year when it will release 904.6 million tokens. These unlocks will continue through 2035.
The 12-hour chart shows that the Spark token has crashed in the past few days, moving from a high of $0.1900 on July 23 to the current $0.083. It has moved below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.0907.
SPK price has moved below the 25-period Exponential Moving Average, a sign that bears are in control. Also, the two lines of the MACD indicator have formed a bearish crossover.
Spark token’s Relative Strength Index has moved from the extreme overbought point at 90 to 49. Therefore, the token will likely continue falling as sellers target the 78.60% retracement point at $0.06380.