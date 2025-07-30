China-US economic and trade talks held in Stockholm, Sweden

PANews
2025/07/30 07:07
Polytrade
TRADE$0.14098-3.39%
Vice
VICE$0.01003+33.55%

PANews reported on July 30 that according to CCTV News, the Chinese side's chief negotiator for China-US trade talks, Vice Premier He Lifeng, held talks with his US counterparts, US Treasury Secretary Jeffrey Bessant and Trade Representative Greer, in Stockholm, Sweden, from July 28 to 29. He Lifeng stated that the two sides should continue to follow the important consensus reached during the call between the two heads of state, give full play to the role of the China-US trade consultation mechanism, continuously enhance consensus, reduce misunderstandings, strengthen cooperation, further deepen dialogue and consultation, and strive for more win-win results. The US side stated that a stable US-China trade relationship is of great significance to both countries and the global economy, and is willing to work with China to continue to resolve differences in the trade and economic fields through the US-China trade consultation mechanism, promote more consultation results, and further stabilize US-China trade relations. Xinhua News Agency reported that Li Chenggang, China's international trade negotiator and vice minister of the Ministry of Commerce, said on the 29th that, based on the consensus reached by China and the US, the two sides will continue to push for the scheduled extension of the 24% reciprocal tariffs that the US has suspended, as well as China's countermeasures.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

UK startup InTick secures £2 million in funding to expand its derivatives block trading platform

UK startup InTick secures £2 million in funding to expand its derivatives block trading platform

PANews reported on July 31st that according to FinanceFeeds, UK fintech startup InTick recently secured £2 million in funding from a group of angel investors. Founded in 2023, InTick focuses
Share
PANews2025/07/31 09:56
Justin Sun will fly to space on August 3rd on the Blue Origin NS-34

Justin Sun will fly to space on August 3rd on the Blue Origin NS-34

According to PANews on July 31, Justin Sun posted on the X platform that he has confirmed that he will fly into space on the Blue Origin New Shepard NS-34
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1507-9.10%
Fly Trade
FLY$0.094+7.83%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.08129-0.58%
SuiNS
NS$0.12821-4.93%
SUN
SUN$0.021853-1.17%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 09:51
The Ether Machine purchased nearly 15,000 ETH, with $407 million in funds available.

The Ether Machine purchased nearly 15,000 ETH, with $407 million in funds available.

PANews reported on July 31st that The Ether Machine (NASDAQ: DYNX), a publicly traded company focused on generating returns from Ethereum staking, announced that it has purchased nearly 15,000 ETH
Ethereum
ETH$3,861.44+1.36%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 09:40

Trending News

More

UK startup InTick secures £2 million in funding to expand its derivatives block trading platform

Justin Sun will fly to space on August 3rd on the Blue Origin NS-34

The Ether Machine purchased nearly 15,000 ETH, with $407 million in funds available.

Jupiter Launches Jupiter Verify V4, Its Token Verification System

OpenSea Releases Creator Studio 2.0, Supporting 20 Chain Creator Functionality Upgrades