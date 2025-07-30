Coinbase to List BankrCoin (BNKR) on the Base Network

According to PANews on July 30, Coinbase announced that it will add support for BankrCoin (BNKR) on the Base Network. Trading will begin on or after 9:00 AM Pacific Time on July 30, 2025, subject to liquidity conditions. BNKR-USD trading pairs will be rolled out in phases once sufficient supply of these assets is available. Support for BNKR may be limited in some supported jurisdictions.

