pump.fun transferred 12,000 SOL to the PUMP repurchase address 3 hours ago

According to a report by PANews on July 30, pump.fun transferred 12,000 SOL (approximately $2.16 million) to the PUMP buyback address three hours ago for subsequent ongoing buybacks. It is reported that on July 16, it transferred 187,770 SOL (approximately $30.53 million) from its fee wallet for PUMP buybacks. To date, 129,100 SOL tokens (approximately $21.5 million) have been used to purchase approximately 3.828 billion PUMP tokens, with an average repurchase price of $0.0056. The higher average repurchase price was primarily due to the majority of funds being purchased on July 16, when the PUMP price was above $0.006. The repurchased PUMP tokens will be deposited into a designated address.

