OpenAI launches ChatGPT learning mode, providing a step-by-step guided learning experience

PANews reported on July 30th that ChatGPT has launched a learning mode, providing students with a step-by-step guided learning experience rather than simply providing direct answers. This mode utilizes Socratic questioning and scaffolded responses, aiming to help users deepen their understanding through interactive guidance. Currently, the learning mode is available to logged-in Free, Plus, Pro, and Team users, and ChatGPT Edu users will receive this feature in the coming weeks. Developed in collaboration with education experts and teachers, this feature is a significant step forward for OpenAI in advancing the application of AI in education. OpenAI is also collaborating with Stanford University's SCALE program and others to continuously research the impact of AI tools on future learning methods.

