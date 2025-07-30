Fed Governor Kugler will be absent from this week's interest rate meeting due to personal reasons, temporarily reducing the number of voting members to 11.

PANews reported on July 30 that according to foreign media reports, the Federal Reserve stated that Federal Reserve Governor Kugler will be absent from the two-day July policy meeting this week due to personal reasons. This may mean that only 11 FOMC members will vote on this week's policy decision, instead of the usual 12. Although Federal Reserve Governors Waller and Bowman are expected to become two dissenters and support lowering interest rates this month, the committee should still support maintaining interest rates by an absolute majority. According to Federal Reserve policy, if a regional Federal Reserve president is absent from the vote, other presidents can participate in the vote as replacements. However, there are no replacements for governor seats.