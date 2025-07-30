Radix founder Dan Hughes passes away unexpectedly, team pledges to continue its vision

PANews reported on July 30th that Dan Hughes, founder and original architect of the Radix network, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday evening from natural causes. Dan Hughes had long been dedicated to the innovation of decentralized ledger technology and was known as a visionary builder and problem solver. He not only advanced the development of core technologies such as Cerberus and the Radix Engine, but also earned the respect of the community for his authenticity, humility, and clarity of purpose. The Radix team stated that while Dan's passing is a profound loss, the foundation and vision he established will continue to drive the project forward. To ensure a stable transition, Chief Strategy Officer Adam Simmons and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Day will serve as co-directors of the Radix Foundation alongside current CEO Andy Jarrett. The team called on the community to express their respects in the Radix Telegram or Discord, and stated that they would temporarily suspend public discussions to focus on operational stability.