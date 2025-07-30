The suspected Anchorage Digital wallet address received 8,052 ETH redeemed from Lido 11 hours ago, worth approximately $30.25 million.

PANews reported on July 30 that according to Aunt Ai, the wallet address 0xBE8…3b15b suspected to belong to Anchorage Digital received 8052 ETH redeemed from Lido 11 hours ago, with a value of approximately 30.25 US dollars. Of this, 7,575.98 ETH were withdrawn and staked from Coinbase in 2023, when the price was only $1,672.79. Over the two years, in addition to the Lido staking income, the funds also earned an additional $15.79 million due to the rising price of the token.

