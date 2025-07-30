Bitcoin spot ETF recorded a net inflow of $79.9781 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflow.

PANews reported on July 30th that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $79.9781 million on July 29th, Eastern Time, marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflow. BlackRock's IBIT saw the largest net inflow of $158 million, bringing the total to $57.547 billion. VanEck's HODL saw a net inflow of $5.8193 million. Grayscale's GBTC saw a net outflow of $48.9703 million, bringing the total net outflow to $23.635 billion. The current net asset value of Bitcoin ETFs is $152.711 billion, representing 6.53% of Bitcoin's total market capitalization.

