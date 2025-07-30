George Jones’ Widow Allegedly Scammed Out of $17 Million Worth of XRP

2025/07/30 11:35
Nancy Jones, the widow of country music legend George Jones, was allegedly scammed out of $17 million worth of XRP, according to a new report from Nashville media outlet WKRN.

George Jones Widow Files Theft Report Over Stolen Crypto

The July 25 report states that Jones’ 58-year-old ex-boyfriend, Kirk West, was taken into custody at Nashville International Airport on Thursday, July 24.

WKRN-reviewed documents allege that Jones filed a theft report on Wednesday, July 23, claiming West stole $400,000 in cash and approximately 5,534,307 XRP coins after breaking into a safe in her home.

Jones had kicked West out of their Tennessee residence on June 28 and called her granddaughter to help secure her valuables after she allegedly discovered he had cheated on her.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the stolen XRP was valued at over $17 million. However, Jones and her attorneys were able to recover most of the missing cryptocurrency—except for nearly 400,000 tokens, worth approximately $1.2 million.

West faces a Class A felony charge for theft of more than $250,000, and his bail has been set at $1 million.

Kirk West’s Fraudulent History Revealed

West previously pleaded guilty to bank fraud in 2026, a case in which his legal fees were paid by Jones.

The two met shortly after George Jones’ death in 2013, when West toured a home Nancy Jones was selling.

Reports say she later learned West was penniless and homeless before allowing him to move in with her in September 2013.

They began a romantic relationship the following month.

West is scheduled to appear in court on October 23 in connection with the alleged theft of Jones’ cash and cryptocurrency.

