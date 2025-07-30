Yuanbi Technology completes US$40 million Series A2 financing round, led by ZhongAn International and others

PANews reported on July 30th that RD Technologies, a Hong Kong-based fintech group, announced the successful completion of its Series A2 funding round, raising nearly US$40 million. This round was led by ZA Global, China Harbour, Bright Venture, and Hivemind Capital, with participation from Sequoia China (HSG), Eternal Digital, Junshi Investment, and Guotai Junan International Private Equity Fund. RD Technologies stated that this funding will accelerate the development of its regulated stablecoin infrastructure and actively cooperate with Hong Kong's upcoming stablecoin licensing regime. ZhongAn Bank has also signed a strategic cooperation memorandum with RD Technologies to jointly explore the compliant application of stablecoins in financial services.

