Hunan You County police busted a USDT fraud operation and detained three people

PANews reported on July 30th that according to a You County police report, in the early morning of July 24th, the You County Public Security Bureau's Criminal Investigation Brigade, under the command of the Bureau's Party Committee, successfully dismantled a "USDT" fraud operation within their jurisdiction. Three suspects, Tang, Zhang, and Xu, were arrested on the scene. Over 30 mobile phones, over 10 computers, and over 30 foreign SIM cards were seized. Investigation revealed that since April 2025, the gang had used social media platforms to impersonate "white, wealthy, and beautiful" women, luring foreign men into purchasing the cryptocurrency (USDT) and then illegally transferring the victims' assets by implanting a Trojan virus. The three suspects have been criminally detained, and the case is under further investigation.

